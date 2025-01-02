Iranian deputy foreign minister plans to trip to New Delhi for political consultations

(MENAFN) Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran's Deputy Foreign for Affairs, is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Thursday. He will take part in the 19th round of Iran-India Political Consultations, which will be held in the Indian capital from January 2-3, according to an announcement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Public Relations Office on Tuesday.



Iran and India share a deep-rooted historical relationship, marked by cultural and economic connections, and formalized through the 2003 Strategic Partnership Agreement. This partnership has grown over the years, especially in areas such as energy and trade, with bilateral trade reaching an impressive USD17.5 billion in 2022-2023, despite Western sanctions on Iran.



As BRICS members, both nations have strategically leveraged initiatives like the International North-South Transport Corridor to reduce freight costs and transit times, improving trade efficiency and economic collaboration.



Additionally, cultural exchanges and cooperation in sectors such as technology and pharmaceuticals are on the rise. Indian tourism to Iran, for example, saw a significant 30% increase in 2022.

