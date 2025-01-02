Gaza Rescuers Say Police Chief Among 11 Killed In Israel Strike

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories: Gaza's civil defence agency said on Thursday that an overnight Israeli air strike killed at least 11 people, including the chief of the territory's force.

"Eleven people were martyred, including three children and two women, and 15 were after the aircraft bombed a tent displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip," Gaza's civil defence agency said in a statement.



Mourners carry the body of a displaced Palestinians killed in an overnight Israeli strike on a makeshift displacement camp in Mawasi Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, in front of the Nasser hospital on January 2, 2025. Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP

Among those killed were the police chief Mahmud Salah and his deputy Hussam Shahwan, agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.



In a separate statement, the interior ministry condemned the killing of the two police officers, saying "they were performing their humanitarian and national duty in serving our people".

"By committing the assassination, the occupation continues to spread chaos in the (Gaza) Strip and deepen the human suffering of citizens," the ministry said, adding that "the police force is a civil protection force that works to provide services to citizens".



A displaced Palestinian man checks blood-stained mattresses inside a destroyed tent following an overnight Israeli strike on a makeshift displacement camp in Mawasi Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on January 2, 2025. Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP

Nearly 15 months of war have devastated Gaza's infrastructure and institutions leading aid agencies to warn of the breakdown of social order.

The ministry said Salah spent 30 years in the police and was appointed its chief six years ago.

Saleem Abu Subha, a Gaza ambulance driver, described the scene of the strike, saying "We immediately went to the place and found the injured lying on the ground, most of them children, as well as two female martyrs".

"About 10 tents were damaged, and scattered fires were visible."