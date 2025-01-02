Evercore Group Makes Major Investment In Unity Centre Investing (UC), Creating A New Chapter In Finance

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) A world-renowned advisory firm Evercore Group recently announced a major investment in Unity Centre Investing (UC) to jointly create a new platform. Since its founding in 1995 by Roger Altman, David Offended, and Austin Beutner, Evercore Group has provided advisory services for over $4.7 trillion in mergers, acquisitions, and restructuring transactions, showcasing its robust capabilities and extensive experience.







UC, was founded by industry elites and holds multiple key licenses from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) as a Money Services Business, membership with the National Futures Association (NFA), and a financial services license from St. Vincent and the Grenadines. These credentials provide a solid foundation for its business expansion. Evercore Group's investment not only recognizes UC's strength but also a strong endorsement of its financial philosophy of“co-creation and sharing.”







UC is committed to financial innovation, introducing a forex trading insurance system and custody business with a comprehensive trading success rate of nearly 60%, offering zero-risk return protection. The company emphasizes establishing long-term value partnerships with its users, allowing users to become platform partners by sharing spread income and acquiring exchange equity.

In the future, UC plans to launch a comprehensive trading platform by 2026, targeting a user base of over one million and achieving a daily trading volume of $1 billion. The company will continue to enhance its insurance system and liquidity pool, aiming to become a global leader in comprehensive financial services.

UC's technical team comprises experts from top Wall Street institutions, and its trading system has the capacity to handle millions of concurrent transactions. The company has also established deep partnerships with several banking institutions to provide users with professional and efficient trading services. As the global financial market undergoes a digital transformation, UC will leverage innovation and inclusivity to inject new momentum into global finance.

This investment by Evercore Group undoubtedly provides significant momentum for UC's development. The partnership will enable both sides to jointly create a new chapter in finance, bringing new opportunities and challenges to the global financial market.





