Agra Man Served 'Food, Alcohol Laced With Sedative' Before Murdering Mother, 4 Sisters

Agra Murders: In a deeply disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves through Lucknow, a 24-year-old man from Agra, Mohd Arshad, is accused of murdering his mother and four sisters in a hotel room. The were discovered dead in Hotel Sharanjeet, located in the bustling Naka area, on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, Arshad allegedly sedated his family members before committing the heinous act, which involved throttling them and slashing their wrists.

The deceased have been identified as Asma (45), Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16), and Rahmeen (18).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Central) Raveena Tyagi stated that Arshad confessed to the murders, claiming he acted out of fear due to harassment from neighbours.

He reportedly booked a room at the hotel on December 30, intending to celebrate the New Year with his family. However, he claimed that ongoing disputes with neighbours prompted him to take this tragic step.

"He was afraid that if something happened to him, what would happen to his mother and sisters. So, he decided to kill them," Tyagi explained.

The police suspect that the lack of struggle indicated that the victims were sedated before the attack. Reports suggest that Arshad served his family food and alcohol laced with intoxicants on New Year's Eve .

Following the murders, he allegedly dropped his father off at a railway station before going to a police station to report the incident himself. The murder weapons-a blade and a scarf-have been recovered by authorities.

The case has raised numerous questions regarding family dynamics and the pressures faced by individuals in distressing situations. Neighbours have described the family as reclusive, indicating that they had lived in their Agra locality for over a decade but kept largely to themselves.

As investigations continue, police are scrutinising CCTV footage and gathering further evidence to piece together the events leading up to this tragic incident.