Donald Trump-Elon Musk Duo Emerging As Leaders Of Global Far Right In 2025

By Nitya Chakraborty

Year 2025 is going to witness a new era of global advance of far right led by the incoming U.S. President Donald Trump and his acolyte, the richest man of the world Elon Musk. It will be a unique combination fusing the brand of Trump with the big money and tech skills of the Tesla CEO. Never before in the history of America, such powerful combination emerged challenging the centrist, liberal and left regimes and the ideas.

Already Donald Trump has his role models in a number of countries in Europe and Latin America. Now the Trump model is being imposed on the countries of Europe through the big financial support to the far right pro-Trump forces routed through funds of Elon Musk. The target in 2025 is the elections in Germany on February 23 and in France in July 2025. Canada will go for elections on October 20 this year. Both Trump and Musk have a big stake in ousting Trudeau government and bring in a government friendly to the Trump regime.

Donald Trump is taking over as President on January 20. Soon after just one month later, Germany is going for crucial elections on February 23. The German Chancellor Olaf Schultz had to agree to the holding of elections after the fall of his government. The far right party AfD is campaigning in a big way to emerge as the second party after the CDU/CSU which is still at the top of the opinion poll. The Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the new left BSW are fighting for the third position

The German government has accused Elon Musk of trying to meddle in the country's election campaign with repeated endorsements of the far-right party AfD. Elon Musk has channelized lot of funds and sponsoring the campaign of some the AfD candidates who are openly pro-Trump.

“It is indeed the case that Elon Musk is trying to influence the federal election,” said the government spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann after Musk's X posts and an opinion piece published at the weekend backing the anti-Muslim, anti-migration Alternative für Deutschland (AfD)

Musk has often weighed in on German politics, even calling the chancellor, Olaf Scholz, a“fool” on his social media platform X last month. However, his more recent open calls for German voters to back the AfD, which federal authorities classify as a suspected extremist party, have sparked outrage and accusations of troubling interference in Europe's top economy. Musk has openly announced that only AfD can save Germany if it wins February 23 elections.

This position of Trump-Musk duo has unnerved the centre right CDU/CSU party as their leaders feel that the AfD will aggressively erode the right base of the party weakening it before the elections. Elections involve huge funds in Germany and AfD flush with funds from Musk and his associates is on a big campaign trail overshadowing the campaign of the other contenders.

In fact Elon Musk wrote a guest editorial in the broadsheet Welt am Sonntag arguing that Germany was teetering on the brink of economic and cultural collapse, defending the AfD against accusations of radicalism and praising the party's approach to the economy, including regulation and tax policy. The CDU/CSU face for Chancellor Merz said ' I can not recall in the history of western democracies a comparable case of interference in the election campaign of a friendly country'.

So far, all the mainstream political parties of Germany are committed not to allow AfD to come to power. In the recent regional elections, AfD despite its advance in the number of seats, was not allowed to enter the govt. But the situation may change if the AfD gets seats closing to the number one position of CDU/CSU. Right now the AfD is polling second on about 19 per cent as against CDU'CSU at 31 per cent. SPD, the left wing BSW and Die Linke are all much behind. AfD. As of now, there is still a possibility that AfD will be much below the majority figure in new Parliament and a combination of the non-far right forces can prevent the AfD from being a part of the new German Government. All now depends on the final election results

In France, national elections are likely to be held in July 2025 one year after the last elections in July 2024. The fragile coalition of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is depending on the support of the far right Marie Le Penn's National Rally party for survival. Le Penn wants early elections and French President Emanuel Macron has indicated that he will declare elections as soon as one year is over. Le Penn is known as the clone of Trump in France and her party s getting full support from Trump and Musk. Political observers in Paris believe that Musk will start his operations to help Le Penn as soon as the poll dates are announced.

In Britain, Nigel Farage's Reform Party with 14 per cent votes in the last parliament elections is emerging as the far right alternative and main opposition to the Labour Party. Farage recently met Donald Trump and Elon Musk in USA and it was decided that Trump will give all assistance to the Reform Party and Farage to emerge as the main opposition to the Labour Party. An initial funding of US$ 100 million was agreed. In fact Farage will be the Trump model in British politics.

Right now, the focus of Trump-Musk combo is on Germany, France and Britain. As of now, there was never such all pervasive attempt by the far right to influence the democratic process in the European countries. 2025 should give a wakeup call to the centrists, liberals and left of Europe to join hands and fight the far right unitedly. Time is turning out. (IPA Service )

