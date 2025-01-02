China's Mystery Warplanes: Head Fake Or Another Sputnik Moment?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Headin' into twilight

In a likely apocryphal scene in the 2000 historical thriller“Thirteen Days” on the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara character berated a US admiral conducting the naval blockade from a Pentagon war room, saying:

You don't understand a thing, do you admiral? This is not a blockade! This is language – a new vocabulary the likes of which the world has never seen. This is President John Kennedy communicating with Secretary Nikita Khrushchev!

On December 26, on Mao Zedong's 131st birthday, China, with no fanfare, publicly flew two apparently 6th-generation warplanes (fighters, bombers, both? Who knows?). It also flew a large AWAC plane and, with much fanfare, launched its new Type 076 amphibious assault ship. As an anti-climactic stocking stuffer, the PLA also flew a strange-looking large reconnaissance drone for all to see.

Expectedly, social media went wild. PLA fanboys deliriously trolled US military fanboys. US military fanboys put up a brave face with the usual pabulum of stolen technology and,“we already secretly flew the NGAD.” Indian military Twitter ran the gamut from delusion to despair. It was much fun for all involved.

But social media fanboys were not the intended audience. These were neither weapons tests nor military parades . Like the US naval blockade of Cuba in 1962, this is a language with a long-forgotten vocabulary that is quickly being relearned. This is Secretary Xi Jinping communicating with President-elect Donald Trump with deadly seriousness.

What does this mean? What is being communicated? How does the US respond, if at all?

In offices throughout the Pentagon and Langley, pizza boxes are stacking up late into the night as analysts pour over every last pixel of video posted on social media, strategists theorize on what message is being delivered and engineers seconded from Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman go through their PowerPoint slides deciphering just what these planes may be capable of and when.

We live in exciting times, and though all of this could easily get us all killed, the geopolitical psychodramas will at least not be boring.

As in most things of this nature, none of us plebes know anything and are not the interlocutors anyway. But nothing prevents us from joining in on the fun with idle speculation, armchair expertise, deranged conspiracy theories, and perhaps even sober analysis.

What does Han Feizi think is happening? There are many possibilities, none of them mutually exclusive. The affairs of and between states can get just as if not more convoluted, multi-dimensional, and intrigue-laden as junior high school cafeteria seating arrangements.

To simplify things, let us ask a question of both China and the US. Are they smart or stupid? Two nations and two possible answers for each give us a 2×2 grid of four possible scenarios. China could be smart or stupid, sending a message to a US which is either smart or stupid.

Let us go through the possible permutations in detail:

If China is smart and the US is smart, then China would know not to try to pull a fast one on its intelligent opponent. China would not fly mock-up planes to bamboozle the United States whose analysts and intelligence services would surely be able to determine how genuine China's 6th gen planes are from the public flights.

A smart China would also not be showcasing its 6th generation planes (on Mao's birthday, no less) if it did not also have good reason to believe that America's engineering capacity was in a degraded state with NGAD (the US 6th gen fighter program) in serious development hell.