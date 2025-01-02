Türkiye Could Supply Gas To EU Instead Of Russia Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Türkiye could become a exporter to the European Union countries.

This was reported by the Hürriyet newspaper, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine ceased when the agreement expired. Ukraine stated that it would not extend the agreement. Türkiye is the only safe alternative for supplies to Europe," the report said.

It is noted that, in addition to its geographic location, Türkiye has the infrastructure to natural gas.

"Since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, gas from Türkiye has been sold to countries such as Moldova, Bulgaria, and Hungary. Türkiye also has the potential to export larger volumes of gas to European markets if the connection capacities with Greece and Bulgaria are increased. Together with the gas produced in Türkiye, gas from various countries can be sold to Europe," the report said.

It is also mentioned that Türkiye currently receives natural gas from Russia via the Blue Stream and TurkStream pipelines, as well as from Azerbaijan and Iran via TANAP. It already sells natural gas to Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Hungary, Moldova, and Romania.

As reported by Ukrinform, Türkiye held negotiations with the United States regarding the lifting of sanctions, which would allow the country to continue using the Russian Gazprombank to pay for natural gas imports. Later, Türkiye received permission to pay for Russian gas in a manner that bypasses sanctions, a similar exemption had earlier been granted to Hungary.