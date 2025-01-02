(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Vehicle Electric Drive and Power Domain Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

OEMs lead the integrated development of '3 + 3 + X platform', and the self-production rate continues to increase

The electric drive system is developing around technical directions of high integration, high efficiency, high power density, high cost performance, high reliability, low noise, etc. High performance and low cost are the eternal themes, and technologies such as high speed/torque, oil cooling, flat wire motor, 800V high voltage, SiC power module, and all-in-one physical/system integration are developing rapidly.

Electric drive assembly: Development towards all-in-one integration and dual-motor distributed drive

Electric drive assembly application trend: OEMs lead the integrated development of the '3+3+X platform', and the self-production rate continues to increase

Based on requirements of the vehicle, OEMs are pursuing the volume, cost and weight of electric drive assembly more and more, which coincides with advantages of the all-in-one integrated solution. At present, OEMs are constantly increasing their efforts to develop their own all-in-one electric drive systems, and are no longer satisfied with 'six-in-one' or 'eight-in-one' products, but are constantly improving the level of integration. Currently, the most integrated electric drive in the industry is 'twelve-in-one' electric drive, with BYD and Geely as typical representatives.

Electric drive assembly application trends: OEMs accelerate the development of multi-motor distributed wheel-side drive systems

Distributed drive has characteristics of high efficiency, low energy consumption and low using cost, which can further reduce the weight of powertrain system and meet the lightweight requirements. in addition, this drive mode also has advantages of short transmission chain, compact structure, improved tire adhesion distribution and driving efficiency, which can make the driving/braking torque of each wheel independently controllable and provide flexible power distribution for the vehicle.

The two important technical routes of distributed drive are wheel-side motor and hub motor. Dongfeng is the representative of passenger car hub motor, and BYD is the representative of wheel-side motor. At present, passenger cars driven by wheel-side motors have been launched, but the large-scale mass production application of hub motors in passenger cars is not yet mature. in order to better match the application, most new energy passenger cars on the market use a centrally integrated dual-motor drive system, but due to the impact of cost, dual motors are currently mainly installed on high-end off-road and luxury brand models.

Take BYD's e4 platform as an example. the platform is independently developed based on BYD's mature wheel-side motor technology, which can realize four-motor independent drive, deep vehicle fusion perception, and body stability vector control. the electric drive assembly system equipped with e4 platform integrates two sets of motors, motor controllers, and reducers, respectively.

Drive motor application trend: high speed

The development of high speed can make the motor smaller and lighter, and can also make the vehicle consume less energy, have a longer range, accelerate faster, and have a higher speed. These are all important dimensions for improving the experience of new energy vehicles, and are also important reasons why major OEMs are scrambling to develop higher speed motors.

Meanwhile, high speed has put forward higher requirements on the design of motors. Bearing selection, motor heat dissipation, shaft material, stator and rotor silicon steel sheet material, electromagnetic simulation, mechanical strength simulation, thermal simulation, tolerance calculation and matching, etc. have become more challenging.

At present, most high-speed motors have a speed range of 18,000-22,000 rpm and a power range of 200-300 kW. Starting in 2023, Chinese OEMs will begin to launch a number of cars equipped with motors with speeds above 20,000rpm. OEMs represented by Huawei, Xiaomi, and GAC are seeking to break through the new physical limits of high-speed motors. Xiaomi's latest V8s motor has a maximum speed of 27,200 rpm and is expected to be installed in vehicles in 2025.

Drive motor application trend: flat wire oil-cooled motor

Flat wire motors have advantages of small size, light weight, high efficiency, and good heat dissipation performance. they are an important technical route for achieving lightweight and miniaturization of electric drive systems for new energy vehicles. today, the cost of power batteries for new energy vehicles remains high. Flat wire motors are gradually entering the industry's vision as a new direction for cost reduction. the gaps between flat wires are much tighter than those between round wires, and they have a higher slot fill rate and power density, which can improve motor efficiency. in addition, motor technology innovation is closely related to the development of process materials, and new windings can rapidly improve motor performance.

In order to further improve the efficiency or performance of the motor, a number of innovative winding processes have emerged in the industry based on flat wire windings, such as the X-pin of UAES/BorgWarner/GAC Aion, the braided wave winding of ZF, the N-Pin of Shanghai Edrive, the double-layer U-pin of Yida Edrive, and the Umini-pin of Huayu Automotive Electric Drive.

In terms of production technology, Yida Electric Drive's 8-layer winding motor adopts U-Pin double-layer technology. the winding end structure is compact, and there is a very small air gap between conductors to facilitate heat dissipation. Compared with common flat wire U-Pin process, the height of winding end and the size of motor are further reduced. However, the U-Pin double-layer technology has high process requirements and is difficult to manufacture, requiring strong production equipment and R&D technical support.

Drive motor application trends: European and American companies accelerate the layout of low-rare earth/rare earth-free motors

Current major application types of new energy vehicle drive motors are permanent magnet synchronous motors and asynchronous AC motors. Among them, permanent magnet synchronous motors occupy more than 95% of entire new energy market due to their advantages such as high efficiency, small size, and high power-density. the core material of permanent magnet synchronous motors is rare earth, and due to the limited rare earth resources and other reasons, the cost of rare earth permanent magnet synchronous motors is high, so reducing the use of rare earth or completely replacing it with other lower-priced materials has become one of the ideas for the industry to reduce costs and increase efficiency.

OEMs are interested in rare earth-free motors not only to reduce costs and improve efficiency, but also to avoid the risk of rare earth material monopoly, especially European and American companies. China is a country with abundant rare earth resources, which is exactly what foreign OEMs are worried about. the US Department of Energy began to organize the development of light rare earth or rare earth-free motors a few years ago. Currently, rare earth-free motors have become a hot spot for overseas car competition.

