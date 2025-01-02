Compression Therapy Market Technologies And Applications Analysis 2025, With Profiles Of Major Companies Operating In This Space

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compression Therapy Market - Technologies and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global compression therapy market is estimated to be valued at $4.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $5.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.6% during the analysis period 2024-2030.

The compression therapy market is driven by the increasing aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as venous diseases, lymphedema, and deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Older individuals are particularly at risk for these conditions and often require compression therapy to enhance blood circulation and prevent complications. Additionally, innovations in compression technology, such as multi-component systems, have contributed to the market's expansion. Increasing awareness of the benefits of compression therapy in sports medicine, post-operative care, and wound management, along with supportive reimbursement policies, further boosts market growth, particularly in developing regions.



Compression Therapy Regional Market Analysis

North America dominates the global compression therapy market in 2024, holding an estimated share of 44.8%, driven by technological advancements, a high prevalence of chronic diseases like venous insufficiency and deep vein thrombosis, and government initiatives. The region benefits from robust research and development investments, innovative product launches, and favorable reimbursement policies.

Factors such as an aging population, rising obesity, and an increase in orthopedic surgeries further boost the market in this region. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 7.5% during the analysis period 2024-2030 due to a growing geriatric population, rising disposable income, and increasing cases of chronic venous disorders.

Compression Therapy Market Analysis by Technology

Static compression therapy is the largest segment of the compression therapy market, accounting for 67.2% of the share in 2024, due to its ease of use, affordability, and effectiveness in treating conditions such as varicose veins, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and lymphedema. This technique uses compression garments, like stockings and wraps, to provide consistent pressure that improves blood circulation and reduces swelling. The rising prevalence of chronic venous diseases and sports-related injuries further boosts market demand for static compression therapy, particularly among the aging population.

On the other hand, dynamic compression therapy is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the 2024-2030 forecast period, fueled by its adjustable pressure settings that enhance blood circulation and reduce swelling. This flexibility makes it especially useful for post-surgical wound management and injury recovery, with technological advancements boosting appeal. The increasing awareness of the benefits of dynamic therapy and the demand for non-invasive treatment options are expected to accelerate growth in this segment.

Compression Therapy Market Analysis by Product

The compression garments segment leads the market in 2024, capturing a dominant share of 33.5%. This dominance is driven by the increasing adoption of advanced compression products, especially among the aging population suffering from lymphatic disorders. Compression garments are widely used for treating chronic conditions such as varicose veins, edema, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and lymphedema, as well as in sports medicine applications.

Conversely, the compression pumps segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030, fueled by the launch of new products and their growing adoption for treating lymphedema effectively. The rise in chronic venous disorders, cancer incidences, and an increase in hip and knee replacement surgeries are key factors contributing to the rapid growth of this segment.

Compression Therapy Market Analysis by Application

The lymphedema segment dominates the compression therapy application market, with an estimated share of 36.9% in 2024, due to the increasing prevalence of lymphedema, the adoption of advanced treatment products like compression pumps, and their effectiveness in promoting lymphatic drainage. Meanwhile, the venous leg ulcer segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 6.7% during the analysis period 2024-2030, fueled by increasing risk aging and obesity population, enhanced awareness and diagnosis, and the launch of innovative compression devices. Supportive healthcare policies and the rising incidence of chronic diseases further boost the demand for compression therapy in managing venous leg ulcers.

Compression Therapy Market Analysis by End-User

The hospitals segment holds the largest share of the compression therapy market, with a share of 45.2% in 2024, due to their ability to provide comprehensive care for complex medical needs, including conditions like venous disorders and lymphedema. Equipped with the necessary infrastructure and skilled professionals, hospitals have increased the adoption of compression therapy products, driven by their proven efficacy and favorable reimbursement policies.

In contrast, the home care settings segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the 2024-2030 analysis period, fueled by the increasing use of user-friendly, wearable compression products that enable patients to manage conditions like varicose veins and DVT at home. The rise of telemedicine and remote monitoring services further enhances access to care, making home treatment a preferred option, especially for the growing geriatric population.

Compression Therapy Market Report Scope

This global report on Compression Therapy analyzes the market based on technology, product, application, and end-users. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

