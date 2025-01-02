Copper Market Outlook 2025: 10-Year Price Projections, Supply, Demand And Price Models

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copper Outlook: 10-Year Price Projections" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Copper Long-Term Outlook provide global supply, demand, and price projections, as well as quantitative and qualitative views of these markets over the next 10 years.



Two-page discussion of main assumptions and analysis.

10-year price projections in real and nominal terms.

Supply, demand, and price models built using both a top down and bottom up approach.

Data for Tables and Charts made available in Excel form. 30 minutes consulting time included to discuss, question, and analyze report findings.

These reports are used for planning and many other purposes by producers and end-users, and by investors for strategic asset management.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900