Azerbaijan's State Water Resources Agency To Rebuild Key Canal In Nakhchivan
A canal that draws water from the Alinjachay River and supplies
the Beneniyar Reservoir in the Julfa district of the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic will be reconstructed,
Azernews reports, citing the Unified Internet
Portal of State Procurements.
The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic State Water Resources Agency
has already completed the preparatory work for this project.
The agency has entrusted the execution of the work to Hovers
Group LLC and has signed a contract with the company.
In accordance with the contract, the agency will pay 12.4
million manats to the company for the reconstruction of the
reservoir.
It is noteworthy that Hovers Group LLC, the company entrusted
with the reconstruction work, was registered in 2011. The company's
authorized capital is 345,720 manats, and its legal representative
is Ilgar Adgozel Zeynalov.
