Punk Rock Icon Mormo Zine Showcases Artwork In Hollister, Missouri

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hollister, MO – Celebrating two decades of creativity and punk rock influence, Mormo Zine, a celebrated punk rock icon and multimedia artist, is showcasing an art piece at the 6th Annual Southern Missouri Arts Connection (SMAC) Members Show. The exhibit, featuring work by 23 SMAC members, will kick off with an opening reception on January 3, 2025, from 6 PM to 9 PM at the SMAC in Hollister, Missouri.



Mormo Zine, who left Missouri after high school, has had an indelible impact on the punk rock scene on the West Coast. Immersed in the punk subculture, Mormo became a prolific creator of one-inch buttons, zines, posters, flyers, DVDs, and public access television shows. His work also extended into concert promotion, fueling the vibrancy of thriving punk rock communities.



Reflecting on his formative years, Mormo commented, "I learned a lot of merch-making skills and got a lot of support during my punk years." These skills laid the foundation for a lifelong passion for art and creativity, which he continues to share with the world.



Now back in Missouri, Mormo Zine is still creating, blending his punk ethos with fresh artistic expressions. At the SMAC Members Show, visitors will not only have the chance to view Mormo's latest work but also receive limited artist trading card prints, a nod to his DIY roots. These collectible prints will be available for free while supplies last, offering attendees a tangible piece of Mormo's artistic journey.



The 6th Annual SMAC Members Show is a testament to the thriving arts community in Southern Missouri. With works from 23 members, the event offers a diverse range of artistic styles and mediums, showcasing the depth of talent in the region. SMAC's dedication to fostering artistic expression and community connection shines through in this annual event, which is open to all art enthusiasts.



Mormo's participation in the show exemplifies the bridge between punk rock's rebellious creativity and the broader art world. His journey-from promoting punk concerts and creating zines to exhibiting in professional art shows-embodies the evolution of a self-taught artist with deep roots in underground culture.



As Mormo reflects on his path, he remains a symbol of resilience and authenticity. Fans of his work, both old and new, are encouraged to visit the SMAC Members Show and experience the intersection of punk rock and visual art.



About Mormo Zine and The Southern Missouri Arts Connection (SMAC)

Mormo Zine is a multimedia artist and former punk rock promoter known for his DIY approach to art and media. From creating zines and merchandise to exhibiting artwork, Mormo continues to champion individuality and creativity. Explore more of his work at

The Southern Missouri Arts Connection (SMAC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the community through the arts. By providing networking opportunities, educational programs, and community partnerships, SMAC fosters artistic creativity and innovation. Their vision is to be a regional hub for arts and culture, enhancing the quality of life for all. Visit SMAC in Hollister, Missouri, to connect with local talent and celebrate the power of art.



