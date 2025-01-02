Transaction In Own Shares And Total Voting Rights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

02 January 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces that on 31 December 2024 it had purchased a total of 4,644 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, through the Company's broker Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 4,644 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 402.00p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 400.80p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 401.71p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 05 September 2024.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 372,031,694 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 372,031,694 and may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT Currency GBP





Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID 31/12/2024 09:49:29 GBp 190 401.40 XLON xeaNJoebm9F 31/12/2024 09:49:29 GBp 200 401.40 XLON xeaNJoebm9H 31/12/2024 09:49:28 GBp 1,411 401.60 XLON xeaNJoebm9K 31/12/2024 09:49:28 GBp 104 402.00 XLON xeaNJoebm8a 31/12/2024 09:49:28 GBp 45 402.00 XLON xeaNJoebm8c 31/12/2024 09:49:28 GBp 4 402.00 XLON xeaNJoebm8Y 31/12/2024 09:48:52 GBp 70 402.00 XLON xeaNJoebmJ4 31/12/2024 09:48:52 GBp 69 402.00 XLON xeaNJoebmJ6 31/12/2024 09:48:52 GBp 102 402.00 XLON xeaNJoebmJ8 31/12/2024 09:48:52 GBp 77 402.00 XLON xeaNJoebmJA 31/12/2024 09:48:52 GBp 240 402.00 XLON xeaNJoebmJE 31/12/2024 09:48:52 GBp 356 402.00 XLON xeaNJoebmJP 31/12/2024 09:48:52 GBp 105 402.00 XLON xeaNJoebmJR 31/12/2024 09:48:52 GBp 66 402.00 XLON xeaNJoebmJT 31/12/2024 09:48:52 GBp 27 402.00 XLON xeaNJoebmJV 31/12/2024 09:48:52 GBp 160 401.80 XLON xeaNJoebmIa 31/12/2024 09:48:52 GBp 49 402.00 XLON xeaNJoebmIf 31/12/2024 09:48:52 GBp 81 402.00 XLON xeaNJoebmIh 31/12/2024 09:48:52 GBp 160 401.60 XLON xeaNJoebmIm 31/12/2024 09:48:52 GBp 105 401.80 XLON xeaNJoebmIy 31/12/2024 09:48:52 GBp 125 401.80 XLON xeaNJoebmI@ 31/12/2024 09:30:58 GBp 230 401.80 XLON xeaNJoebysB 31/12/2024 09:22:37 GBp 122 402.00 XLON xeaNJoebz0N 31/12/2024 09:22:37 GBp 230 402.00 XLON xeaNJoebz3X 31/12/2024 08:33:50 GBp 116 400.80 XLON xeaNJoebbs6 31/12/2024 08:33:50 GBp 200 400.80 XLON xeaNJoebbs8