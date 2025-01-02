Chernivtsi income exceeded UAH 2.6M through tourism tax from January to November

(MENAFN) In January-November 2024, the tourism tax incomes in the city of Chernivtsi gone beyond UAH 2.6 million, which is about UAH 400 thousand higher in comparative to the same period of 2023.



The recent statement was stated by Director of the Department for Socio-Economic Development and Strategic Planning at Chernivtsi City Council Serhii Bostan in a report to Ukrinform.



“In January-November 2024, the community budget revenues from the tourism tax came to UAH 2.623 million, which is UAH 392 thousand higher compared to the same period of 2023,” Bostan declared.



From his point of view, the rising in incomes resulted from many methods applied to disclose the current housing facilities and include tax agents in tourism tax payments.



After such efforts, the local funds received an extra UAH 122.5 thousand.



“Our city was represented at the prestigious international travel trade show ITB Berlin, which was attended by more than 20,000 people within three days. It is one of the world’s largest and most powerful tourism exhibitions. Together with a delegation of the Ukrainian State Agency for Tourism Development, in cooperation with colleagues from Kyiv, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, we presented a consolidated stand of our state,” Bostan said.



