TRC Chairman Elected EMERG President For 2025-2026 Term

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The General Secretariat of the Euro-Mediterranean Group of Telecommunications Regulators (EMERG) has announced that Jordan, represented by Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) Chairman Bassam Al Sarhan, was unanimously elected to lead the group as its president in 2025 and 2026.

This decision was made during a virtual meeting on Thursday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner for Communications of Cyprus Petros Galides with the participation of senior representative from the EMERG group member states, according to a TRC statement.

Sarhan's election reflects recognition of his leadership in enhancing global communication and collaboration with regulatory bodies, as well as his efforts in fostering consensus and harmonization across regional and international telecom sectors.

In a statement following the announcement, Sarhan stressed the importance of this achievement for Jordan, reinforcing the Kingdom's growing position at the regional and international levels.

He noted that the TRC's leadership role in building capacities and enhancing regulatory frameworks plays a vital part in creating a communications environment that fosters investment and benefits the region's citizens.

Sarhan stressed that Jordan possesses the necessary human and technical capabilities to assume leadership roles at the global level.

He added: "I appreciate the group's efforts to enhance regulatory coordination in digital environments and establish electronic communications standards in line with the European Union's best practices. I also appreciate its work in empowering national regulatory bodies to draft and implement favorable telecom frameworks," said Al-Sarhan.

"I am committed to collaborating with all member states' to advance a shared vision that will ensure the group's continued success and sustainability," he said.

Sarhan, who has been chairman of the TRC and CEO since late 2021, has previously held the role of director of the projects and technical affairs unit at the Royal Hashemite Court's special communications group.

He has also held leadership positions in international telecommunications companies and spearheaded many innovations and projects in the fields of telecom, information technology, and postal services.

EMERG was founded in 2008 and is an independent international organisation that seeks to promote cooperation and coordination among regulators in Mediterranean Region.

Jordan, a founding member, previously held the presidency in 2014. EMERG's mission is to harmonise regulatory framework among its member states based on the principles of cooperation outlined in Barcelona Declaration, which aims to promote peace, stability, and prosperity for the Mediterranean region through dialogue & corporation in economic, social and political matters.

Currently, EMERG has 22-member states, including those from the EU and northern and southern Mediterranean countries.