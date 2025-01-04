Israel weighs restricts humanitarian aid to Gaza to block Hamas funding

(MENAFN) According to an Israeli person familiar with the situation, Israel is thinking of restricting humanitarian aid to Gaza once Donald takes office later this month in an effort to deny Hamas money.





Israel has been fighting in Gaza since October 7 in an effort to military destroy Hamas, but the claim they are still able to rule by grabbing aid. An already severe humanitarian situation could be made worse by such a move.





“The humanitarian aid is not reaching the right hands,” the official stated, who said it was one of “several” choices recently being considered.





For months, relief groups have warned of the growing danger of hunger for people and have repeatedly demanded that more humanitarian aid be permitted into the besieged strip.





In an update released Tuesday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that, excluding fuel and commercial vehicles, just 2,205 assistance trucks had entered Gaza in December.





