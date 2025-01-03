Elderly Patient Successfully Treated For The Rarest Of Rare Bilateral Herpes Zoster At Manipal Hospitals, Broadway

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Kolkata, 3rd January 2025: Manipal Hospitals, Broadway successfully handled a rare instance of bilateral Herpes Zoster in Nanda Ghosh, a 74-year-old woman. This is only the fourth documented case of bilateral Herpes Zoster in the country involving a patient who is not immunocompromised. She was brought to the hospital with complaints like fever, high-grade headache, nasal discharge, congestion, and coughing, Upon examination, vesiculopapular rashes (small bumps or fluid-filled blisters) among other symptoms suggested a severe and rare presentation of the Herpes virus.



Imagine suffering from days of fever, unceasing headache, and pain so inexplicable it just won\'t subside. Despite a growing sense that something is seriously wrong, the underlying cause remains unknown. Such was the condition of this elderly patient till her son brought her to Manipal Hospital, Broadway where finally her condition found a diagnosis and treatment.



Herpes Zoster, commonly known as shingles can cause painful rashes and typically forms along a single nerve root (dermatome) on one side of the body, often affecting areas like the chest, abdomen, or face. However, in this case, it manifested bilaterally, which is extremely rare. The lesions formed on both sides of the face, including around the forehead, cheeks, and eyes, which is highly unusual in someone in relatively healthy condition.



A multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Partha Sarathi Bhattacharjee, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, Broadway, confirmed the diagnosis through an extensive investigation. The patient was treated with antiviral medication (Zovirax) to target the Herpes virus and antibiotics (Meropenem) to manage secondary bacterial infections. Dermatologists and ophthalmologists were consulted to ensure comprehensive care.



Dr. Partha Sarathi Bhattacharjee, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, Broadway, explained,“This case was a medical rarity, especially in a healthy elderly individual without immunosuppression. Such cases challenge conventional medical understanding and require advanced diagnostic expertise. If left untreated, Herpes Zoster can lead to severe complications such as blindness, hearing loss, and nerve damage. Getting the shingles vaccine can prevent herpes outbreaks. The shingles vaccine is administered in a 2-dose series, with the second dose given 2 to 6 months after the first for optimal effectiveness. Timely diagnosis and treatment are essential in managing the condition and preventing complications. While this vaccine is recommended for all ages, this is particularly beneficial for the elderly or those at higher risk.”



Nanda devi's son shared his emotional journey, stating,“Watching my mother suffer without knowing what was wrong was heart-wrenching. This is the fourth time we have relied on Manipal Hospitals, Broadway, and every time, they have exceeded our expectations. My mother\'s condition was critical and very unusual, but the doctors here handled it with extraordinary care and expertise. Thanks to their efforts, my mother is now back home with her family. We are deeply thankful.”



In a week, the patient showed great improvement under the devoted care of the specialists at Manipal Hospital, Broadway. Her fever abated, and rashes resolved without secondary infection; her general condition stabilized. The patient was discharged in ten days with overall good health and immense gratitude regarding the compassionate and highly professional treatment.





About Manipal Hospitals:



As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 7 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of Medica Synergie hospitals and AMRI Hospitals Limited (acquired in Sept 2023), the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 37 hospitals across 19 cities with 10,500+ beds and a talented pool of 5,600+ doctors and an employee strength of over 18,600. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH and AAHRPP accredited, and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

Company :-Dentsu Creative PR

User :- Ankush Chavan

Email :...