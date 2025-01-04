Financial Assistance Of Rs. 3 Lakh Crore Extended To Farmers: PM

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 4 (KNN) Prime Narendra Modi emphasised the transformative impact of policies on rural India while speaking at the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.



The event, celebrating rural India's spirit, focused on building resilient rural communities as part of the vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Addressing the gathering, Modi highlighted the success of rural healthcare initiatives, particularly during the pandemic. Despite international skepticism about India's ability to manage the crisis in rural areas, the government successfully executed its vaccination campaign, reaching the most remote villages.



The Prime Minister noted that over 1.5 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are now providing improved healthcare access, complemented by telemedicine services connecting village residents with top medical professionals.

The government's commitment to rural development is reflected in its comprehensive economic policies targeting various segments of village society. Modi pointed to significant achievements in providing clean drinking water and basic amenities to millions of rural households.



Under the PM-KISAN scheme, approximately Rs. 3 lakh crore has been distributed as financial assistance to farmers, while agricultural loans have increased 3.5 times over the past decade. The recent cabinet decision to extend the PM Fasal Bima Yojana for another year further demonstrates this commitment.

Citing a recent SBI research report, the Prime Minister shared a remarkable statistic on poverty reduction: rural poverty has declined from approximately 26 percent in 2012 to below 5 percent in 2024.



This significant improvement underscores the effectiveness of the government's poverty alleviation initiatives in rural areas.

(KNN Bureau)