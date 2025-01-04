Safadi, Syrian Counterpart Discuss Developments In Syria, Means To Enhance Coordination

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi made a telephone call on Friday with Syria's newly appointed Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al Shibani.

The two top diplomats discussed developments in Syria and coordination to address challenges facing the northern neighbour during the current transitional period, according to a Foreign statement.

They also agreed on organising an official visit for a Syrian delegation to the Kingdom to discuss a number of issues related to borders, security, water and energy, the statement said.

In his account on X platform, Al Shibani said he will visit Jordan and other Arab countries this week.

During the phone call, Safadi reiterated Jordan's“full support” for the Syrian people in their endeavour to rebuild their country through a "political path decided solely by them."

Safadi met with Syria's new leader Ahmad Al Sharaa in Damascus on December 23.

A Syrian delegation led by Al Shibani arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday, marking the Syrian interim government's first international trip since Bashar Al Assad was ousted by rebels on December 8.

Syrian state news agency SANA said the delegation included Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra.