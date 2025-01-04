King Attends Princess Majda's Funeral
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah on Friday attended the funeral of Her Royal Highness Princess Majda Ra'ad, the wife of His Royal Highness Prince Ra'ad bin Zeid, at the Royal Cemetery.
HRH Prince El Hassan bin Talal, Prince Ra'ad, and his sons, Their Highnesses Prince Mired, chief royal councillor at the Royal Hashemite Court, Prince Firas, and Prince Feisal, as well as a number of Royal Family members and senior officials, participated in the funeral, following funeral prayer at the Royal Guards Mosque, according to a Royal Court statement.
By order of His Majesty, the Royal Hashemite Court announced three days of mourning.
MENAFN04012025000028011005ID1109054738
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.