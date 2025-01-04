King Attends Princess Majda's Funeral

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah on Friday attended the funeral of Her Royal Highness Princess Majda Ra'ad, the wife of His Royal Highness Prince Ra'ad bin Zeid, at the Royal Cemetery.

HRH Prince El Hassan bin Talal, Prince Ra'ad, and his sons, Their Highnesses Prince Mired, chief royal councillor at the Royal Hashemite Court, Prince Firas, and Prince Feisal, as well as a number of Royal Family members and senior officials, participated in the funeral, following funeral prayer at the Royal Guards Mosque, according to a Royal Court statement.

By order of His Majesty, the Royal Hashemite Court announced three days of mourning.