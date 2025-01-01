Orangex Aligns With Upcoming Micar Regulations Through Proactive Compliance Strategies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

December 30, 2024, just marked a pivotal moment for the as the European Union Markets in Crypto

Assets Regulation (MiCAR) comes into effect. This groundbreaking regulation represents a major shift in the EU's approach to cryptocurrency oversight, aiming to enhance consumer protection , promote integrity , and foster innovation across the digital asset ecosystem.

OrangeX

Recognizing the significance of MiCAR for the future of the crypto industry, OrangeX has taken several steps to align its operations with the new framework, which includes

successful integration of the Travel Rule API, a crucial component of anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. This integration demonstrates OrangeX's commitment to compliance and its proactive approach to meeting the requirements set forth by MiCAR.

1. Travel Rule API Integration: A Milestone in AML Compliance

OrangeX is proud to announce the successful integration of the Travel Rule API , a key component of anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. This technology ensures seamless and compliant data sharing between financial entities, reinforcing OrangeX's commitment to transparency and consumer protection. By implementing this critical tool, OrangeX has taken a proactive stance to address MiCAR's rigorous AML requirements.

2. Licensed Operations in EU

Currently, OrangeX holds a trading license in the Czech Republic , enabling the exchange to operate within the EU's existing regulatory framework. This license not only affirms OrangeX's credibility but also places the platform in a strong position to expand its services across the EU once MiCAR takes full effect.

3. Registering as Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP)

As part of its preparation for MiCAR, OrangeX is dedicated to ensuring compliance with the regulation's stringent standards as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) . We're actively implementing measures to meet all operational, security, and transparency requirements set forth by the new rules.

4. Continuously Adopting Advanced Technologies

OrangeX fully understands that stringent anti-money laundering (AML) measures are crucial for protecting users and ensuring the compliant development of the platform. Recently, in addition to OrangeX's existing database, they have integrated Slowmist's AML system ( ) and CipherOwl, which are also used by major crypto exchanges globally. This enables OrangeX to more comprehensively scan transactions and prevent virtual assets from flowing through our platform to sanctioned or high-risk addresses.

OrangeX recognizes the importance of adhering to regulatory standards. We maintain active communication with regulators and are instrumental in developing our compliance architecture and keep focusing on implementing the necessary measures to uphold the highest standards of security and transparency for the users. All efforts underscores OrangeX's long-term vision of building a secure, trusted , and innovative platform for its users.

A Bright Future for the EU Crypto

Market

The introduction of MiCAR signals a new era of opportunity for cryptocurrency service providers, customers, and affiliates. By standardizing regulations across the EU, MiCAR is expected to enhance market credibility, attract more institutional investors, and create a safer environment for all stakeholders.

OrangeX views these developments as an opportunity to lead by example in promoting a compliant and forward-thinking crypto ecosystem. The exchange is committed to collaborating closely with EU regulators to ensure its operations align with MiCAR's requirements, setting the stage for future growth and innovation.

About OrangeX

Established in 2021, OrangeX operates a high-standard cryptocurrency trading platform with the most advanced technology, skilled staff, and experienced financial expertise. OrangeX provides its users with services including derivatives trading, spot trading, one-click copy trading, and a fiat gateway to purchase cryptocurrencies. Now OrangeX boasts a client base of over 2.6 million users because of its technical advantages and professional services.

For more information, please visit: Website

Twitter

Telegram

CoinMarketCap

CoinGecko

For media inquiries, please contact:

OrangeX

