MICROIP Debuts At CES 2025, Showcasing Rapid ASIC Design And AI Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rapid IC Design Platform

A key CES 2025 centerpiece, the Rapid IC Design Development trims the NFC chip timeline-from co-specification to mass production-to just 12 months. Its newly launched NFC controller chip supports contactless payments, device pairing, wireless charging, and brand protection, showcasing high integration and competitive pricing.

AI Software Service Leadership

In partnership with MediaTek-maker of the wide-temperature Genio AI IoT platform-MICROIP leverages TSMC's 6nm NPU process and its own AI optimization technology, delivering an optimal balance of high performance and low power consumption to meet rising demands in industrial automation.

Cutting-Edge EDA Tools and Development Efficiency

MICROIP employs Arculus System's iProfiler, an advanced EDA tool that uses AI-driven algorithms to automate repetitive tasks, detect design issues early, and reduce development cycles by 6–9 months. This efficiency empowers consumer electronics producers to bring high-performance products to market faster.

Strategic Vision

"CES 2025 is the perfect stage to showcase our ASIC design expertise and AI software capabilities," said Dr. James Yang, Chairman of MICROIP. "From Rapid IC Design Services to our AI Software Service Platform, we're elevating industry standards and delivering unique value globally."

Looking ahead,

MICROIP will focus on Rapid IC Design Development Platforms, Smart Applications, and Efficiency Enhancement as it expands into Europe, the Americas, and Asia, aiming to become a global leader in IC design services.

Visit MICROIP at CES 2025



Date: January 7–10, 2025

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 3 Booth: #41608

About MICROIP

Headquartered in Taiwan, MICROIP specializes in IC design services, AI design services, and IP licensing platforms. Its solutions help clients develop custom chips faster and at lower cost, while its IP licensing platform facilitates the purchase and reuse of idle IPs, maximizing value.

SOURCE Microip Inc.