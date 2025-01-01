Law Offices Of James Scott Farrin Champions Latino And Hispanic Heritage And Communities In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Injury firm hits 2024 high point by sponsoring several prominent events for Hispanic Heritage Month.

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For 10+ years, the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin has supported organizations dedicated to serving Latino and Hispanic communities in the Carolinas. With 50+ bilingual staff members and $125 million total recovered for over 4,000 Spanish-speaking clients, the firm is making a significant impact in the Hispanic and Latino community.*

In 2024, these efforts were highlighted by the firm's sponsorship of several important events for Hispanic Heritage Month:



Latino Diamante Awards

Hispanic Heritage Month Kermes Community Fiesta

Latin American Excelente Awards

Hispanic League Fiesta

Fiesta El Pueblo

Hola Charlotte El Centro's Latin American Festival

The firm has long cultivated strong relationships with Hispanic and Latino organizations in North Carolina, including El Centro Hispano, El Futuro, Hispanic League, and the Diamante Arts and Cultural Center.

Other events the firm has supported include:



Encuentro Campesino

Foro Legal

Fiesta de Salud

Mujer, Preparate Para El Exito

Plaza Comunitaria

Sabor de Casa Ritmo Latino Festival

James Scott Farrin has also facilitated activities and events to help local Latino and Hispanic communities, including seminars on workers' rights, citizenship classes, translation services at free healthcare clinics, food pantries, scholarships, job fairs, and more.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of

James Scott Farrin

is one of the largest personal injury firms in

North Carolina

and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 S.

Mangum Street

Suite 800

Durham, NC

27701

1-866-900-7078



*Since 1997. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

Cases handled by lawyers who principally practice in our

Durham

(Main),

Raleigh,

Charlotte,

Greensboro, NC

and

Greenville, SC

offices. Attorney

Michael Shepherd: 555 South Mangum Street, Suite 800,

Durham, North Carolina.

