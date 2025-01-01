Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Welcomes 2025 In Style Mints ₹13 Crore On January 1

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 box office Collection Day 28 : It was indeed a happy new year for the Pushpa 2 The Rule's team as the film witnessed a whopping 70% rise in its earnings on Wednesday, January 1.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Allu Arjun's blockbuster earned ₹13 crore at the box office on Day 28 of its theatrical run, bringing its total earnings to ₹1184.65 crore.
The Sukumar directorial has achieved this feat despite multiple new releases, such as Mufasa, Max, Marco, Vanvaas, and Baby John.
'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Hindi version is a bigger hit
Initially released in Telugu, Pushpa 2 has been a massive hit in Hindi.
Not only has the film earned more from its Hindi version, but it is also currently the top-grossing Hindi film in India.
On Day 28, the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's film earned ₹9.5 crore, while its Telugu version trailed behind at ₹3.15 crore.
The film has been exceptional in Hindi over its 28-day run in theatres and has earned ₹774.65 crore, compared to ₹330.53 crore in Telugu.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 28
Pushpa The Rule has earned ₹1,663 crore so far, and its overseas collection is ₹266 crore, according to Sacnilk.
However, Mythri Movie Makers declared that Pushpa 2 The Rule was the fastest movie to cross ₹1,700 crore on December 26.
Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,790 crore gross) and Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹2,070 crore gross) are now the only two Indian titles keeping Pushpa 2 from being the biggest Indian movie worldwide.
Pushpa 2 Indian Box Office Collection Day 28
Pushpa 2 has earned an estimated ₹1,184.65 crore (India Net) and ₹1,397 crore (India Gross).
In the regional language breakdown, the film earned ₹330.53 crore in Telugu, ₹57.65 crore in Tamil, ₹7.68 crore in Kannada, and ₹14.14 crore in Malayalam on Day 28. In Hindi, it has earned ₹774.65 crore.
Pushpa 2 Indian Box Office Collection on Day 28
Even though the Monday earrings of the film saw a sharp decline of over 57%, the Sukumar directorial managed to hold its ground on Tuesday and by Wednesday, it was back with a blast as it saw a 70% rise in earnings.
The Allu Arjun film minted an estimated ₹13.15 crore on Day 28, according to Sacnilk.
On Day 28, Pushpa 2 earned ₹3.15 crore in Telugu, ₹0.45 crore in Tamil, ₹0.04 crore in Kannada, and ₹0.01 crore in Malayalam. In Hindi, the film earned ₹9.5 crore.
