PECNA Opens New Office In Texas To Provide Immigration Psychological Evaluation Services

PECNA helps families navigate immigration challenges with trusted psychological evaluation services.

Supporting Immigration Petitions Across Texas Amid Anticipated Policy Changes

- Dr. Irada, Founder and Clinical Director of PECNAHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Psychological Evaluation Center of North America (PECNA) , a trusted leader in psychological evaluations, is excited to announce the opening of its Texas location at 6220 Westpark Drive, Suite 149, Houston, TX 77057​. This strategic growth allows PECNA to serve Texas residents better, navigating the complexities of immigration psychological evaluations during a time of potential policy shifts under the new presidential administration.With years of experience providing comprehensive evaluations across the U.S., PECNA's psychological assessments are a critical resource for immigration petitions, including VAWA petitions, asylum cases, and cancellation of removal. These evaluations are conducted by licensed mental health professionals holding Ph.D. or Psy.D. credentials and meet the rigorous standards required by immigration courts and agencies."Opening an office in Texas reflects our commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality psychological evaluations for immigration cases ," said Dr. Irada, Founder and Clinical Director of PECNA. "We bring years of expertise to help individuals and families in Texas navigate the challenging immigration process with confidence and clarity."PECNA's immigration evaluation services cover a wide range of needs, including:- VAWA Evaluations: Supporting individuals applying under the Violence Against Women Act by documenting the psychological impact of domestic violence or abuse.- Asylum Evaluations: Documenting trauma experienced by asylum seekers to support their petitions.- U-Visa Evaluations: Providing evidence for victims of crimes who have suffered substantial mental or physical abuse and are assisting law enforcement in investigations or prosecutions.- T-Visa Evaluations: Supporting victims of human trafficking by documenting the psychological and emotional impact of their experiences.- Cancellation of Removal Cases: Presenting evidence of the profound consequences of deportation on individuals and their families.The evaluations are thorough, timely, and accessible, ensuring that individuals can confidently navigate the complex immigration process.Why Choose PECNA?PECNA is renowned for its clinical expertise and deep understanding of immigration law requirements, offering:- A proven track record of supporting successful immigration cases- Licensed clinical psychologists, all with Ph.D. or PsyD credentials and extensive experience in immigration evaluations- Timely and thorough assessments designed to strengthen petitions- Affordable evaluations with a 24-month, $0 interest payment plan to make services more accessibleAs Texas continues to see significant immigration activity, the opening of PECNA's new Texas office ensures individuals and families can access trusted psychological evaluation services, empowering them to present compelling cases in their petitions.To learn more about PECNA's immigration psychological evaluations, visit .About the Psychological Evaluation Center of North America (PECNA)The Psychological Evaluation Center of North America (PECNA) is a trusted provider of psychological assessment services, specializing in evaluations for legal, medical, and personal needs. With Psy.D. and Ph.D. level clinicians, PECNA is committed to delivering high-quality, evidence-based evaluations to support individuals and families across the U.S. PECNA's mission is to provide accessible, professional, and compassionate care to help clients navigate critical life events with clarity and confidence.

