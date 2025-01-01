Haiti National Day

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) USA/CARICOM/CANADA – On behalf of the United States of America,“I send my heartfelt best wishes to Haiti and its people on this occasion of the anniversary of your independence,” says a press statement attributed to Antony J. Blinken, US Secretary of State.

“The United States and Haiti enjoy a strong and enduring relationship. This day marks an important opportunity to commemorate the Haitian and Haiti's long history as a nation. The past year brought with it grave challenges, but we were proud to stand with the Haitian people as they pressed forward with hope and determination. The people of Haiti have displayed courage and fortitude, and they deserve peace and security. The United States is committed to supporting Haiti in its fight against gangs and its efforts to achieve long-term security, a just and Haitian-driven political transition, and economic stability. The greatest strength of the partnership between our nations lies in our people-to-people ties, reinforced by the Haitian diaspora in the United States.”

The press statement affirmed that:“The United States will continue to support the people of Haiti as they pursue peace, free and fair elections, and economic prosperity.”

Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Haiti's Independence Day:

“Today, we join the Haitian people and Haitian communities in Canada and around the world in celebrating the 221st anniversary of Haiti's independence.

“Canada is proud to be home to nearly 180,000 Canadians of Haitian descent, one of the largest Haitian diasporas in the world. From coast to coast to coast, their social, economic, and cultural contributions – including contributions to the vitality of the French language – make our communities stronger.

“On this occasion, we reaffirm Canada's commitment to helping the Haitian people restore democracy, security, and stability in their country and meet the immediate needs of the most vulnerable. At the United Nations (UN) General Assembly last September, we announced funding and new measures to increase humanitarian assistance, support programming for women, and help reduce gang violence in Haiti. We will continue to mobilize international support for Haitian-led and owned solutions to the ongoing crises facing the country, including through Canada's presidency of the UN Economic and Social Council for 2024-25. We also remain steadfast in our support for the Haitian National Police and the Multinational Security Support mission to address violence and re-establish security in Haiti.

“On behalf of the government of Canada, I offer my best wishes to everyone celebrating Haiti's Independence Day. Today and every day, Canada stands with the Haitian people as they work to build a brighter future.”

