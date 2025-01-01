Provoke Media Launches 2025 Agency Research

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK and LONDON-Provoke Media's 2025 agency research initiative -including our annual Global Rankings , our Agencies of the Year selection process, and our Best Agencies to Work For Research -is now open for entries.|



Our agency research includes three separate components:



Our

2025 Best Agencies

research, which includes our Agency of the Year awards . The format for this recognition has changed,

as described here . We will be publishing profiles of the 30 Best Agencies in the UK, the 30 Best Agencies in Europe, the 50 Best Agencies in North America, etc., and selecting our Agencies of the Year from among those firms.



There is an FAQ on the new process

here . The entry process is similar to the process for our SABRE Awards, and you can

upload your entries here .



For EMEA (including the UK, Europe, Africa and the Middle East) we will need to have your submission no later than February 14, 2025.

For North America, we will need to have your submission no later than March 17, 2025. Deadlines for other regions will be announced in the spring.



Our

2025 Global Rankings , an annual ranking of the largest public relations agencies in the world, which provides us with a treasure trove of critical data for measuring the growth and size of the global PR business. You can

provide your agency data here .



Submissions for inclusion in our Global Rankings must be submitted by March 14, 2025 regardless of region.



Our

B est Agencies to Work For

research is an annual survey of PR agency employees, which enables us to identify those agencies with the happiest, most loyal teams-and what makes them stand out. The Best Agencies to Work For in each region are presented with their trophies at our annual SABRE Awards events, and will also be considered for inclusion of our Best Agencies lists.



To sign up for this year's Best Agencies to Work For research, please contact [email protected] .



While the deadline for completion of the online survey will vary from region to region, we strongly suggest that firms in North America and EMEA sign up to receive their usernames and passwords for the survey no later than January 27, 2025.

MENAFN01012025000219011063ID1109047166