Ukraine Relies On Poland's Leadership During EU Presidency Sybiha

Ukraine counts on Poland's leadership, principled stance and determination during its presidency of the Council of the European Union and aims for a dynamic process of its accession to the EU.

Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"As friendly Poland begins its second presidency of the Council of the EU, we count on Polish leadership, principled stance, and decisiveness," he wrote.

Sybiha wished the Polish presidency success in strengthening Europe and noted that he looks forward to working closely with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski to advance the EU-Ukraine agenda.

"We anticipate new initiatives to strengthen military support for Ukraine and sanctions pressure on the aggressor. We aim for a dynamic process of Ukraine's EU accession, including the opening of Cluster 1 and other clusters based on the results of the screening process," Sybiha said.

Poland assumed the rotating EU Council presidency from Hungary on January 1, setting a key priority of enhancing Europe's security across all dimensions.