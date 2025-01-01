Hansal Mehta Shares ‘Random Snapshots’ Expressing Gratitude For Memorable Moments Of 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is known for 'Aligarh', 'Shahid', 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', has shared his best moments of 2024 as he welcomed the New Year.

On Wednesday took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures featuring Pratik Gandhi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, some on set moments from his upcoming directorial 'Gandhi' and the critical acclaim to his recent projects.

He wrote in the caption,“Random snapshots from the year gone by. Gratitude to all those who helped make this such a fulfilling year with all its contradictions, ups and downs. Much to absorb, much to learn, much to forgive, much to forget, much to hope, much to regret, much to fight for, much to love for, not much to complain about. Here's to life in 2025. To newer frontiers, newer goals, newer milestones, newer contradictions, newer achievements, newer mistakes”.

Earlier, the filmmaker engaged in a war of words with veteran actor Anupam Kher after the latter made a scathing attack on him.

Hansal seconded an opinion of a journalist when the latter said that the biopic 'The Accidental Prime Minister' starring Anupam Kher is one of the worst movies in Hindi cinema. This left Anupam angry as he revealed that Hansal's agreement to the journalist's opinion reeks of hypocrisy as he was the one who served as the creative director on the biopic.

He wrote,“The HYPOCRITE in this thread is NOT @virsanghvi . He has the freedom to not like a film. But @mehtahansal was the #CreativeDirector of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. Who was present at the entire shoot of the film in England! Giving his creative inputs and must have taken the fee also for it. So for him to say 100% to #VirSanghvi's comment is so messed up and full of double standards”.

“Not that I agree with Mr. Sanghvi but we are all capable of doing bad or indifferent work. But we should OWN it. Not like #HansalMehta trying to earn some brownies from certain section of people. Common Hansal. Grow up! I still have all our videos and pics of the shoot together”, he added.

Hansal responded to the same, as he wrote,“Of course I own my mistakes Mr Kher. And I can admit that I made a mistake. Can't I sir? I did my job as professionally as I was allowed to. Can you deny that? But it doesn't mean I have to keep defending the film or that it makes me lose objectivity about my error of judgement. About brownie points and hypocrisy I respectfully submit that you seem to be evaluating people by the same yardstick you evaluate yourself”.