Romania And Bulgaria Join Schengen Area After 13 Years Of Negotiations
After 13 years of negotiations and procedures, Romania and
Bulgaria officially joined the Schengen area on January 1,
In March, border controls at airports in both countries were
abolished. Today, additional checkpoints on land routes were also
removed.
The Schengen area, formed in 1985, now includes 25 European
Union member states, along with non-EU countries Switzerland,
Norway, Finland, and Liechtenstein. The Schengen system facilitates
the free movement of 400 million people across the area without
border controls.
