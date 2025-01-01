عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Romania And Bulgaria Join Schengen Area After 13 Years Of Negotiations

Romania And Bulgaria Join Schengen Area After 13 Years Of Negotiations


1/1/2025 7:08:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) After 13 years of negotiations and procedures, Romania and Bulgaria officially joined the Schengen area on January 1, Azernews reports.

In March, border controls at airports in both countries were abolished. Today, additional checkpoints on land routes were also removed.

The Schengen area, formed in 1985, now includes 25 European Union member states, along with non-EU countries Switzerland, Norway, Finland, and Liechtenstein. The Schengen system facilitates the free movement of 400 million people across the area without border controls.

MENAFN01012025000195011045ID1109046597


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search