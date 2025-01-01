Romania And Bulgaria Join Schengen Area After 13 Years Of Negotiations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) After 13 years of negotiations and procedures, Romania and Bulgaria officially joined the Schengen area on January 1, Azernews reports.

In March, border controls at airports in both countries were abolished. Today, additional checkpoints on land routes were also removed.

The Schengen area, formed in 1985, now includes 25 European Union member states, along with non-EU countries Switzerland, Norway, Finland, and Liechtenstein. The Schengen system facilitates the free movement of 400 million people across the area without border controls.