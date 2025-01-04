Fair Weather Forecast Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 4 (Petra) - Temperatures are set to rise slightly Saturday, with relatively cold weather forecast to prevail almost nationwide, and pleasant conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, another slight rise in mercury is forecast Sunday, and the weather will be pleasant almost countrywide and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.At night, the Kingdom will be gradually affected by a weak state of atmospheric instability, with a possibility of light and scattered rain showers in the Kingdom's southern and eastern regions, which would sometimes extend to central areas for a short period.On Monday, the atmospheric instability will continue to affect the Kingdom with possible spotty showers in the Kingdom's eastern and southeastern regions.Also today, the mercury in the capital Amman will hit a high of 16 degrees Celsius, and a low of 4? , meanwhile the port city of Aqaba will see a charming 23? during the day, sliding to 10? at night.