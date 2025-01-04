Kurram Administrator Wounded In Gun Attack

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): A top administrator for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district was wounded in a gun attack on Saturday, a official said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud was in an attack from unidentified gunmen on a convoy he was travelling in near Bagan area.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesman Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said the deputy commissioner would be flown to a Peshawar hospital.

The convoy taking necessary items to the troubled tribal district, the scene of deadly clashes in recent months has been stopped for security reasons.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi denounced the attack, saying:“Firing on an aid convoy is clear proof of incompetence and failure of the provincial government.”

On Wednesday, the warring sides in Kurram signed a peace agreement after weeks of hectic efforts to end violence in the area.

Ending a three-month-long road blockade, the convoy was carrying food and other basic necessities to Kurram, where more than 130 people have lost their lives in recent clashes.

