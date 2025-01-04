Jigar Saraiya Talks About How His Wife Has Made An Impact On His Music Journey

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Composer and“Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” mentor Jigar Saraiya has talked about how his playback wife Priya Saraiya has impacted him and his partner Sachin Sanghvi.

The show will have some esteemed jury members from the music including a surprise when Jigar's wife, lyricist and playback singer Priya Saraiya, appears in an episode.

Talking about Priya, Jigar credited her as a pivotal force behind the success of the Sachin-Jigar duo, and how she penned the lyrics for songs like 'Saibo' and 'Jeena Jeena' in just 15 minutes.

“I'm speaking straight from the heart. There are very few writers who can seamlessly craft lyrics across diverse genres, and Priya is undoubtedly one of them. From iconic songs like 'Saibo' to chartbusters such as 'Slowly Slowly', 'Mileya Mileya', and 'Mere Mehboob', Priya has truly elevated our compositions,” said Jigar.

Jigar shared that he often feels that he must have done something right to have such exceptional lyrics come his and Sachin's way.

“Whenever we send Priya a tune, she doesn't send her lyrics directly to me. She always shares them with Sachin first, ensuring a thorough filter before they reach me. Looking back, I realize it's a blessing in disguise. If I had been the one approving them, these songs might not have become such massive hits!”

Tagging her has his“best friend”, Jigar added:“Priya has made a huge impact on both Sachin's and my life, and we truly appreciate it. There was a time when we had no song and had a meeting in 15 minutes, but as we left the mall and started walking towards the studio, we just thought of the word 'Saibo'and Priya magically wrote the chorus of the song by the time we reached there within 15 mins.”

Recalling another incident, he added: When a producer was about to come and we had no song. That's when we decided to prepare a draft of the song, and by the time the producer came upstairs from the front gate, Priya wrote the lyrics for the song 'Jeena Jeena' from start to end.”

Jigar believes he is very lucky to have Priya as his wife,“who is also one of the best writers in our industry.”

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa airs on Zee TV.