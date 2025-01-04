Himachal Pradesh Showcases Cultural Heritage At 'Him Mahotsav' In Delhi

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 4 (KNN)

The 'Him Mahotsav,' a two-week cultural highlighting Himachal Pradesh's rich heritage, was inaugurated Thursday evening at Delhi's Dilli Haat by state Revenue and Tribal Development Jagat Singh Negi.



The festival, running from January 1 to 15, is a collaborative effort between the state and the Union of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

The exhibition features 60 stalls showcasing the state's handicrafts and handloom products, with traditional Himachali cuisine (Dham) and folk performances serving as primary attractions.



During the inauguration, Minister Negi emphasised the importance of organising similar events across other states and cities to promote Himachal's unique culture and products, which he noted are gaining international recognition.



He also promoted Himachal Pradesh as the country's emerging premier tourist destination.

RD Nazeem, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, revealed that this marks the second edition of the exhibition in the national capital, following last year's successful reception.



The event aims to present Delhi residents with a comprehensive showcase of Himachal Pradesh's culture, craftsmanship, and culinary traditions.



The ceremony also included the presentation of 'Himachal Handicrafts and Handloom Excellence Awards' to artisans for their outstanding contributions to the craft.

(KNN Bureau)