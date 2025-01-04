Economic Modernization Vision Eyes To Achieve Drug Security Locally, Regionally-Stakeholder

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 4 (Petra)- The Kingdom's human witnesses "continuous" development and is a "major" driver of economic growth and employment of local workers, Representative of the Therapeutic Industries and Medical Supplies Sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), Dr. Fadi Atrash, said.Atrash affirmed inclusion of the pharmaceutical industries sector within the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) reflects its importance as a "major" driver of the national economy.Atrash added that this step aims to transform Jordan into a "regional" center for pharmaceutical products, which would help achieve goals of the drug security field locally and regionally.Jordanian human drug exports witnessed a growth of 19% during the 9 months of last year 2024, reaching JD437 million, compared to JD368 million for the same period in 2023, according to official statistics.The data also showed these exports now reach 85 markets globally, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria and Yemen.In remarks to "Petra," Atrash said His Majesty King Abdullah II always directs the concerned authorities to support and streamline procedures and facilitate the operations of the Kingdom's drug industry to further grow and keep pace with the world."Atrash indicated that: "Jordanian pharmaceutical companies continue to modernize, develop, innovate, research and expand production lines, and obtain international accreditations and certificates, which enabled their entry into new export markets due to their high quality and competitiveness."The sector, he stated, is shifting to digital marketing, producing new varieties and increasing production capacity, as other ongoing investments contribute to the industry's growth to achieve EMV-based initiatives.