Kuwait Amir Congratulates Cuba On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Wednesday a cable to President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's National Day. His Highness the Amir wished the President good and wellbeing, and Cuba and its friendly people further progress and prosperity. (end) mt

