Kuwait Amir Congratulates Cuba On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable to President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel, congratulating him on the occasion of his country's National Day.
His Highness the Amir wished the President good health and wellbeing, and Cuba and its friendly people further progress and prosperity. (end)
mt
MENAFN01012025000071011013ID1109046458
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.