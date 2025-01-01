New Year 2025 Celebrations: 'Kindness Is Like Snow', Tourists Throng Gulmarg During Snowfall WATCH

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Cold conditions have intensified in Kashmir as the valley prepares for fresh snowfall. This has attracted tourists eager to celebrate the New Year in the winter wonderland.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted a weak western disturbance to affect Jammu and Kashmir from January 1-2, bringing light snow to scattered areas from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

The cold conditions in Kashmir have intensified, with night temperatures dropping across the region. Gulmarg, a popular skiing destination in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, slightly warmer than the previous night's minus 11.5 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest place in the valley. Pahalgam, a base camp for the Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, a slight rise from minus 8.4 degrees Celsius.

In Srinagar, temperatures dipped to minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, down from minus 3.5 degrees Celsius the previous night. Other areas, such as Qazigund and Konibal, saw minimum temperatures of minus 6 and 7.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Kupwara in the north recorded minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag in the south registered minus 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently experiencing 'Chillai-Kalan,' the harshest winter period, which started on December 21. This 40-day period, known for its extreme cold and frequent snowfall, will end on January 30. After Chillai-Kalan, the valley enters a milder phase with 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) for 20 days and 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold) for the final 10 days.