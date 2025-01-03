Delhi Fog Alert: Flight, Train Operations Hit In National Capital Due To Poor Visibility IMD Issues Orange Alert

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi fog alert: The Delhi airport on January 4 issued advisory for as dense fog hit national capital. The airport in its advisory said that flights that are not CAT III complaints may be affected. It advised passengers to contact for updated flight information.

IndiGo Airlines notified passengers that flight schedules are being affected due to fog in Delhi.

Taking to their official social media handle, it wrote,“#Delhi continues to experience significantly reduced visibility due to fog, impacting flight schedules. Customers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for travel, as low visibility may lead to slow traffic on the roads. Hoping for a bright, clear, sunny day ahead.”





The carrier in its advisory also issue advisory for across North India. It said,“With winter in full swing, many regions in Northern India are experiencing varying fog conditions. On some days, fog may be dense, while on others, lighter fog could still impact flight schedules.”

Air India also issued advisory saying,“Poor visibility due to dense fog is impacting flight operations in Delhi and parts of Northern India. Please check your flight status at: before heading to the airport.”









Several trains delayed at New Delhi railway station

Several trains at New Delhi railway station have been delayed due to heavy fog, as cold waves continue to affect the city. Trains such as the Punjab Mail, DBG-NDLS Express, GT Express, BJU-NDLS Express, Gorakhpur Express, AP Express, Vande Bharat, Jammu Rajdhani, Shram Shakti Express, Chandigarh-Madgaon Express, Katara Vande Bharat, Varanasi Vande Bharat, Purva Express, Ajmer Shatabdi, Lucknow Shatabdi, and Prayagraj Humsafar are all running behind schedule. Additionally, the Kashi Express has been canceled.





According to the RWFC Delhi, moderate to dense fog is expected to cover most areas, with very dense fog in isolated spots during the morning. The weather department also mentioned that the sky will be partly cloudy, with shallow to moderate fog anticipated in the evening and night.

Delhi pollution update

Delhi's pollution levels have dropped to the 'very poor' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 385, according to data from SAFAR.



According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several areas in Delhi are experiencing 'very poor' air quality. Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 330, Bawana at 359, Burari Crossing at 369, Dwarka Sector 8 at 394, IGI Airport at 345, Lodhi Road at 354, Mundka at 356, Narela at 321, and Rohini at 386.

In addition, some areas have reached the 'severe' category, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 474, Ashok Vihar at 416, Jahangirpuri at 417, Okhla Phase 2 at 452, RK Puram at 418, and Wazirpur at 433. Earlier on January 3, The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality brought back stage 3 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan amid a rise in air pollution levels owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions, according to an official order.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.



(With inputs from agencies)



