5Th Test: Chose To Stand Down In Best Interest Of The Team, Reveals Rohit

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Jan 4 (IANS) India captain Rohit Sharma cleared all speculation regarding him not playing the ongoing Sydney Test against Australia, saying he chose "stand down" from the match purely because his batting form hasn't been good and that it was in the best interest of the team to have more in-form players.

He also described his decision as difficult but sensible. Rohit had averaged just 6.2 with the bat in three games, and opted out of playing the match, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the Indian team at the Sydney Ground. Rohit also revealed he was the one who told about this decision to head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

“Neither of them (rested, opted out and dropped). I stood down from this Test – if I say a word, there are more than 50 words to describe it. The chat that I had with the coach (Gautam Gambhir) and selector (Ajit Agarkar) was straightforward that I was not able to score runs with the bat, and I am not in form," said Rohit in a freewheeling chat with broadcasters Star Sports during lunch break on day two's play.

“This is an important match, we needed a win. We couldn't carry many out-of-form players, especially with many not being in great form with the bat. It was a simple thing that was going on in my mind – I told them about it and they backed my decision by saying 'You have been playing for so many years and you are the best person in doing what has to be done'.

“For me, it was a difficult decision for me to take, but it was a sensible one considering all circumstances and what would be in the best interest of the team. The decision was taken after coming here in Sydney. After Melbourne, there were just a few days and one of them was New Year's Day,” said Rohit.

“On that day, I did not want to tell the coach and selector about this. But this thought had been running in my mind for some time - like I was trying but could not score. I had to accept it, as it was important for me to step aside from this match," the India captain added.

Rohit, who also came over to chat with the team during a drinks break in the first session, also cleared the air over speculation of him quitting Test cricket after the Sydney Test, saying that his choosing to sit out of the game doesn't mean that he will be retiring from the format anytime soon. "This decision is not a retirement decision, nor am I going to take myself out of the game. I sat out of this match because runs are not coming off my bat. There is no guarantee that runs won't come two or five months down the line. I have seen a lot in cricket that life changes every second, every minute, every day."

"I have confidence in myself that things can change, but at the same time I have to be realistic as well. So life won't change based on what people with a mic, pen, or laptop write or say. They can't decide when we should retire when we should sit out, when we should captain,” he added.

“Sensible aadmi hoon, mature aadmi hoon, do bachhon ka baap hoon, mere paas thoda sa dimaag hai, aur ptaa hai life mei kya chahiye! (I am a sensible man, mature man, father of two kids. So I have some brain and I know what I need in life)."

Asked if the Indian team dressing room gets hurt over media reports of unrest in the inner sanctum in the run-up to the Sydney Test, Rohit stated,“All players here are made of steel, and this is our endeavour to make these boys like this. It's because that things which are out of control, nothing is gained by wasting time on it or thinking about what has been said out.”

“All boys know what happens on the outside, what can we do about it? We focus on how we have to play our game, improve ourselves, and how to win games.” After the interview ended, Rohit signed off by saying,“Main kahin ja nahin raha. Idhar hi hoon (I am not going anywhere, I will be staying here)," he added.