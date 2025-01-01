Ukraine Halts Russian Gas Transit At 7:00, Jan 1, For National Security Reasons
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January
1 at 7:00, Ukraine ceased the transportation of Russian natural gas through its territory in the interests of national security.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of energy has confirmed the decision.
Ukraine has duly informed its international partners about the move.
In a statement, Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko emphasized:
“We have stopped the transit of Russian gas, marking a historic event. Russia is losing markets and will face financial losses. Europe has already decided to abandon Russian gas. The European initiative Repower EU aligns with what Ukraine has accomplished today.”
Starting January
1, 2025, Ukraine's gas transmission system is operating without Russian gas transit. The infrastructure has been preemptively prepared to function under zero-transit conditions while ensuring reliable gas supply to Ukrainian consumers, according to the Ministry of Energy.
to EU via Ukraine
As reported by Ukrinform, the European Commission previously confirmed that Europe was prepared for the cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory starting January
1, 2025.
