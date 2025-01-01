Amir Receives Written Message From British Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from Prime of the United Kingdom HE Keir Starmer, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The message was received by Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi during his meeting with Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the State of Qatar HE Neerav Patel.

