Amir Receives Written Message From British Prime Minister
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from Prime Minister of the United Kingdom HE Keir Starmer, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.
The message was received by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi during his meeting with Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the State of Qatar HE Neerav Patel.
