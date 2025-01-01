New Year 2025: China's Xi Jinping To North Korea's Kim Jong Un, Here's What World Leaders Said In New Year Speeches

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As the world celebrates the arrival of the New Year 202 , global leaders have shared important updates and messages in their New Year greetings. From pledges of unity and progress to reflections on the challenges of the past year, leaders have used this moment to address their nations and the world.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky

On Tuesday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged that his country would use 2025 to relentlessly fight for an end to Russia's nearly three-year-long invasion, committing to do so by any means necessary.

The Ukrainian leader's address caps a difficult year for the war-battered country, which has been fending off a better-resourced Russian army for nearly three years.“May 2025 be our year,” Zelensky said in an address to the nation just before the clock struck midnight in Kyiv.

“We know that peace will not be given to us as a gift but we will do everything to stop Russia and end the war.” Ukraine lost seven times more territory to Russia this year than in 2023, according to an AFP analysis, and is facing the possibility of a reduction in US military and political backing when Donald Trump takes over the White House.

Russia's Vladimir Putin

In his New Year's Eve speech on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin commended Russia's accomplishments, stating that Russians should be "proud" of what the country had achieved during his 25 years in power. The speech, marking the 25th anniversary of his takeover from Boris Yeltsin, did not directly address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, focusing instead on hopeful messages for the year ahead, as reported by AFP.