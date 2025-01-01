Zelensky Addresses Ukrainians Under Occupation: We Will Fight For Every Person

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking to those living under temporary occupation, vowed that Ukraine would fight for every individual.

The head of state made this statement in his New Year's greetings , Ukrinform reports.

"I turn to all those who carry this will in their hearts on the temporarily occupied territories. Dear Ukrainians! I know you are celebrating the New Year according to our time, and now you hear these words. In our Crimea, in Donbas, in Melitopol, in Mariupol – everywhere where Ukraine is awaited. And where, one day, Ukraine will return to be together. And the only thing that will divide Ukrainians is a generously laid table," he said.

Zelensky calls on Hungary, Slovakia not to be afraid of Ukraine in Europe

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine would not relinquish what is theirs or forget its people.

"We will fight for every person who, unfortunately, is still there. And we will fight for all those whom Russia has forced into occupation; but couldn't occupy their Ukrainian hearts," he said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine