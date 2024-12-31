SGT University Hosts Conference On Good Governance To Mark Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 100Th Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India SGT University , in collaboration with Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, organized an influential titled“ Good Governance through Effective Implementation ” to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee and highlight the continuation of good governance under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Shri Narendra Modi.





(L to R): Shri Om Prakash Choudhary, Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha, Shri Nayab Singh Saini, Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Mr. Manmohan Singh Chawla, and Dr. Madan Mohan Chaturvedi



The conference marked the culmination of a year-long initiative by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini and SGT University to explore effective policy implementation and featured an illustrious gathering of leaders and policymakers. Distinguished attendees included Shri Nayab Singh Saini (Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana), Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha (Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tripura), Shri Om Prakash Choudhary (Hon'ble Finance Minister of Chhattisgarh), and Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Vice Chairman, Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini).



Speaking at the event, Shri Nayab Singh Saini highlighted Haryana's strides in development and governance, paying tribute to Shri Vajpayee's legacy.“Atal Ji's dedication to the nation is unparalleled, and his ability to connect with people remains unmatched,” he remarked.



Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha shared insights into governance innovations from Tripura and commended SGT University for its world-class facilities.“The National Reference Simulation Centre is a true testament to excellence,” he noted.



Shri Om Prakash Choudhary emphasized the role of financial reforms in driving economic growth in Chhattisgarh, while Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe lauded Shri Vajpayee's vision for effective governance and its enduring relevance.



The event also recognized two exemplary leaders with the“ Art of Implementation ” award for their outstanding contributions:







Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary and the Executive and Academic Head of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), for his work in culture and education. Dr. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi, for his transformative impact on healthcare administration.



In his closing remarks, Dr. Madan Mohan Chaturvedi, Vice-Chancellor of SGT University , expressed gratitude to the esteemed guests and reaffirmed the university's mission.“SGT University is dedicated to fostering social transformation and academic excellence,” he concluded.



About SGT University

SGT University in Gurugram is one of India's youngest“ NAAC A+ ” universities offering diverse educational programs across 18 faculties. Excelling in medicine, dentistry, science, engineering, and commerce, it emphasises cutting-edge research and practical learning, preparing students for successful professional careers through world-class laboratories and innovative academic approaches.





It is a research and innovation powerhouse and home to world-class labs that have been established in partnership with well-known international organisations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, and many others. The university also has a multi-speciality SGT Hospital that is NABH and NABL accredited. The hospital serves the surrounding communities and provides practical experience to medical students.