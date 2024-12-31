Infinity, Inc. Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Win As A 2024 Best Of Georgia Award Honoree

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Infinity, Inc., a leading provider of managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, and employee awareness training, has proudly earned its fourth consecutive Best of Georgia Award, a testament to its excellence in the IT and its profound impact on the community. Determined by customer votes at GBJ, this prestigious accolade highlights businesses that consistently exceed expectations while fostering meaningful relationships within their communities.



Since its founding in 1999, Infinity, Inc. has been transforming how businesses approach technology. By customizing IT solutions to meet the unique needs of organizations across the Low Country, the Savannah-based company has built a reputation for innovation, reliability, and exceptional customer service. The company's proactive approach to technology management minimizes downtime, protects data, and empowers businesses to focus on what they do best --achieving their goals.



Infinity's services go beyond solving IT issues. Beginning with 24/7 support and personalized solutions, the company alleviates common tech frustrations such as slow systems, unresponsive support, spam, and cyberattacks. With a focus on managed IT services, network security, and strategy, Infinity ensures its clients can operate seamlessly and plan and budget accordingly, using their technology to grow. It's no surprise the company maintains a 99.4% customer satisfaction rate, a direct result of its commitment to exceptional service and genuine partnerships.



The Best of Georgia Award not only acknowledges Infinity's technical achievements but also underscores its community-driven approach to business. The honor solidifies Infinity, Inc.'s position as a trusted IT partner, dedicated to enabling businesses to thrive with confidence.



For Infinity, this milestone coincides with 25 years of making technology work for people. To learn more about Infinity, Inc. and their award-winning services, visit infinityinc or explore the Best of Georgia Awards at GBJ.



