Swiss Security Solutions Chairman Joins Prestigious Forbes Business Council

- Sherlock HolmesZURICH, ZURICH ZH, SWITZERLAND, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Swiss Security Solutions LLC is proud to announce that our esteemed Chairman, Mr. Bojan Ilic, M.Sc., has been accepted into the exclusive Forbes Business Council , the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.Mr. Ilic was vetted and selected by a Forbes review committee based on the depth and diversity of their experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. As a member of the council, Mr. Ilic will bring valuable insights to Swiss Security Solutions' mission of delivering customized, reliable, and innovative security, intelligence and defence solutions to clients across the globe.A New Milestone in Leadership and InnovationWith over 30 years of experience in security, intelligence, and defense, Mr. Ilic has been instrumental in shaping Swiss Security Solutions into a trusted partner for businesses, high-net-worth individuals, family offices, capital firms, joint ventures, investors, and institutions worldwide. As part of the Forbes Business Council, they will have the opportunity to collaborate with other respected leaders to share and gain unique insights that align with our company's commitment to excellence.“Joining the Forbes Business Council is an honour and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Swiss Security Solutions,” said Mr. Ilic.“I look forward to contributing thought leadership and leveraging this opportunity to further strengthen our offerings, ensuring our clients receive unmatched security, investigative, intelligence and defence services and solutions tailored to their needs and projects.”Enhancing Swiss Security Solutions' Value PropositionThe membership in the Forbes Business Council reinforces Swiss Security Solutions' position as a leader in the security and intelligence industry. Through this platform, Mr. Ilic will publish articles and engage in discussions on pressing security, intelligence and defence trends, corporate challenges, and innovative solutions such as Global Inspector AI App - showcasing the company's expertise to a global audience.Furthermore, the company will benefit from exclusive networking opportunities, allowing Swiss Security Solutions to establish stronger collaborations and partnerships that align with its core values of precision, reliability, and innovation.Complementing Strategic MembershipsThis achievement is further strengthened by Swiss Security Solutions' memberships in Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE) and the International Trade Council. These affiliations collectively underscore the company's commitment to global collaboration, market expansion, and excellence in service delivery and innovative solutions.Membership in Switzerland Global Enterprise enables Swiss Security Solutions to access cutting-edge market insights and establish its footprint in international markets. Through the International Trade Council, the company actively participates in fostering cross-border trade relationships and gaining access to a wealth of global business expertise. Together, these prestigious memberships position Swiss Security Solutions as a thought leader and innovator in the global security landscape. They reflect the company's dedication to providing solutions that are not only rooted in Swiss precision but also enriched by a dynamic network of global business leaders and organizations.About Swiss Security Solutions LLCSwiss Security Solutions LLC delivers customized security, intelligence, and defense services worldwide, with a robust presence in Europe. Our expertise includes consulting, corporate investigations, personal protection, cybersecurity, due diligence, background checks, and anti-fraud solutions. Trusted by international clients with over 220+ years of collective expertise and more than 85+ years of management experience, we pride ourselves on Swiss precision and an advanced approach to solving complex security challenges. members of Swiss Criminalistics Association, and membership at esteemed International Trade Council (ITC).About Forbes Business CouncilForbes Business Council is an invitation-only organization for successful business owners and leaders. Members are selected for their ability to drive impactful and innovative business growth. For more information about the Forbes Business Council, visit their website.

