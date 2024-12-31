Action Being Taken In Woman College Student Suicide Case: Haryana Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 31 (IANS) Haryana Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Bedi on Tuesday said action is being taken against those responsible for the of a Scheduled Caste woman college student.

Responding to tweets made by leaders relating to the crime, he said instead of defending the culprits, those who tweeted should focus on demanding action against them.

"An FIR has been filed, and the are working diligently to apprehend the culprits,” the minister told the here.

He said that the college where the girl studied had been talking about free education and transport facilities in the area for some time. He said videos of the local MLA are also available on social media in this regard.

The victim's father has filed a complaint with the police, alleging that the college principal and his brother had mentally and physically tortured the girl.

An FIR was registered at the Loharu police station on December 27, and the police are actively working to apprehend the culprits.

Stressing again that the leaders who are tweeting about this case should focus on demanding action against the culprits, Bedi said that by tweeting half-heartedly, these leaders are attempting to shield the culprits.

"They should instead work towards ensuring justice for the victim."

He questioned why these Congress leaders did not tweet during the Mirchpur incident.

Targeting former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the minister asked whether he would ask his MLA about this matter. He condemned the tweets that seemed to defend the culprits, urging the leaders to retract their tweets and focus on demanding action against the culprits to ensure justice for the victim girl.

He asserted that the government“stands with the victim's family, and action will be taken against the culprits”.