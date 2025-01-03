In Crimea, Activists Locate Russian Pantsir Air Defense Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, activists have identified the locations of Russia's Pantsir air defense systems.

This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.

"One of the air defense systems is on duty on Zelena Mount in Inkerman. Periodically, the system's radar is in stowed. Our observers tracked the relevant periodicity. The crew of this particular Pantsir was notable for shooting down its own Su-27 in March 2024 as the fighter jet scrambled to engage Ukrainian drones," the post says.

It is noted that the second Pantsir is located near the Yalta Ring road junction. It is reported that positions have been set up for the system. A decoy air defense system is deployed nearby.

Another known position where Pantsirs are located is in the area of ​​Cape Fiolent, in Kozacha Bay, and near Pischana Bay.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Atesh partisans spotted a disguised ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

