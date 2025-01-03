Poland Warns Of Fake Mobilization Summonses For Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland's Office for Foreigners' Affairs (UDSC) has refuted authorship of fake mobilization summonses sent in Polish to Ukrainians residing in the country.

This was reported by the UDSC press service, Ukrinform reports.

"Regarding the reports of a falsified summons sent to a of Ukraine, the Office for Foreigners explains that it does not release conscription summonses," the report says.

The case in question concerns a letter allegedly sent by Poland's UDSC, which contains a call to join military service with the Ukrainian and a threat of liability and extradition.

“The Office for Foreigners' Affairs emphasizes that it is not the author of such summonses,” the report emphasizes.

The attached photocopy of the“summons” of December 12 refers to an alleged“re-call for military service”. The fake letter states that UDSC representatives will come to the specified person's place of residence on December 17-31, 2024, to“deliver the person to the mobilization point in connection with the obligation to perform military service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.” In another paragraph of the falsified letter, the specified person is urged to immediately report to the mobilization point, otherwise, in case of refusal, this“will entail legal liability, including arrest and further cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities.” It also states that evading military service will threaten extradition to Ukraine.

As reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, Ukrainians in Poland have been receiving fake summonses that allegedly require citizens to perform military service. The watchdog emphasized that their authors threaten persecution and deportation to Ukraine should recipients fail to follow orders.

Previously, pro-Russian propagandists spread a fake story on social media allegedly on behalf of one of the Polish schools about "Rules of conduct for schoolchildren from Ukraine". In a comment to Ukrinform, officials in Poland denied putting such rules in place for Ukrainian schoolchildren.

