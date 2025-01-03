عربي


New Gas Tariffs Begin Implementation In Azerbaijan

1/3/2025 7:08:30 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The implementation of new tariffs has started in the subscriber accounting systems (prepaid and mechanical meters) of the Azerigas Production Union (PU), Azernews reports.

Azerigas PU has announced that until software updates are fully completed, the cost of gas purchased from January 2 on prepaid meters will be calculated at the new tariffs, with adjustments reflected in future payments. For mechanical meters, the new tariffs will be applied starting in the first reading of 2025.

Consumers with questions or complaints about the new tariff calculations can direct them to the Tariff Commission of“Azerigas” for consideration.

The new tariffs were set by the Tariff (Price) Council to ensure profitability in Azerbaijan's natural gas sector and encourage increased investments in the industry.

AzerNews

