New Gas Tariffs Begin Implementation In Azerbaijan
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The implementation of new tariffs has started in the subscriber
accounting systems (prepaid and mechanical meters) of the Azerigas
Production Union (PU), Azernews reports.
Azerigas PU has announced that until software updates are fully
completed, the cost of gas purchased from January 2 on prepaid
meters will be calculated at the new tariffs, with adjustments
reflected in future payments. For mechanical meters, the new
tariffs will be applied starting in the first reading of 2025.
Consumers with questions or complaints about the new tariff
calculations can direct them to the Tariff Commission of“Azerigas”
for consideration.
The new tariffs were set by the Tariff (Price) Council to ensure
profitability in Azerbaijan's natural gas sector and encourage
increased investments in the industry.
MENAFN03012025000195011045ID1109052178
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.